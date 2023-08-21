Former world champion tips DAUGHTER to be next female F1 star

Janice Kusters

Two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen believes that his daughter has what it takes to break into Formula 1.

The Finn is largely considered as one of the fastest drivers ever to have graced F1, winning consecutive championships with McLaren in 1998 and 1999, and his name might just live on longer in the sport than first thought.

Hakkinen's 12-year-old daughter Ella 'loves racing', and has both the race craft and the name to be a real success in motorsport.

"She can do it," he confidently told Sport1.

"I have to be very careful what I say now so that I don't build up pressure. But racing today is looking for women, wants women - and she really loves racing. So I support her as best I can."

“Making it into Formula 1 one day is of course a very tough road. If she wants to get there, she has to do everything, work very hard. Then she can do it.

"She's very talented, really special, has a lot of power..."

Fathers and sons in Formula 1

Hakkinen wouldn't be the first name to return to the grid through legacy, but Ella's potential entry could mark a historic moment as the first daughter to do so.

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher's son Mick also made it into F1

Let's explore a few prominent instances of father-son legacies. Take Graham Hill and Damon Hill, for instance. Graham secured the world championship twice and accomplished the prestigious triple crown by conquering the Monaco Grand Prix, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Indy 500. His son Damon clinched an F1 world title in 1996.

Gilles Villeneuve and his son Jacques both raced in F1, with Jacques clinching the championship trophy in 1997 and his father winning six races.

The Rosberg family also left their mark with both Keke and Nico winning world championships, whilst Nelson Piquet's name resonates with greatness, as he secured three world championship titles and his son by the same name also raced in F1.

Jos Verstappen secured podium finishes at the Hungarian Grand Prix and Belgian Grand Prix in 1994. His son Max Verstappen is steadily carving his path to greatness, with two championship titles under his belt already, and looking to be well on course for a potential third title.

Other examples in recent times include Jan and Kevin Magnussen, Michael and Mick Schumacher, and Carlos Sainz Sr and Carlos Sainz Jr.

