Proud Jos Verstappen explains how his son is 'proving' to be F1's best

Jay Winter

Friday 11 August 2023 15:57

In the fiercely competitive realm of Formula 1, Max Verstappen's resolute determination to assert his supremacy has become an undeniable force.

Despite starting P6, Verstappen clinched his tenth victory of the 2023 season at the iconic Spa circuit, finishing over 22 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

That same weekend, Jos Verstappen, a guiding figure and father to the two-time world champion, offered a candid glimpse into his son's unyielding ambition and his unwavering quest to show the world 'who the best is'.

"Max wants to show who the best is," said the former F1 driver to ServusTV. "He's proving that again here [in Spa]. He's fully on it.

"But it's also challenging: always being there, in every practice session, qualifying, and race – but that's what he's doing at the moment."

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen: His life in F1 and how he drove Max to greatness

Verstappen's preference for a twitchy 'on the nose' car blends perfectly with the RB19 philosophy

'Dream combination'

Red Bull's RB19 is by far and large the best car on the grid when it comes to race pace. However, it hasn't led to total domination for the Austrian team. Sergio Perez has struggled to come anywhere close to his team-mate, who has a 125-point lead over the Mexican.

The senior Verstappen claimed this is down to a 'dream' combination between his son and Red Bull.

"Of course, you need a good car, and he has it: Max with Red Bull together, it just works," he said. "It's incredible, like a dream, even better,"

Verstappen will be looking to forward to his home Grand Prix where he will have his eyes on equalling Red Bull legend Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive race wins.

READ MORE: F1 Race Engineers: The stars of team radio with Hamilton, Verstappen and co