Russell accused of Rosberg CURSE after Lionesses' World Cup defeat

Anna Malyon

Monday 21 August 2023 09:12

George Russell has jokingly been accused of inheriting the ‘Nico Rosberg curse’ as England's women team lost the World Cup to Spain.

The English Lionesses, along with Spain, received substantial support as they reached the final, including messages from F1 drivers and teams.

However, following the match, the blame for the Lionesses’ loss has been placed on the Mercedes driver, with some fans saying his support was a jinx worse than that of Rosberg’s after he posted an Instagram video in support.

spain scored right after he posted this he might be worse than nico rosberg pic.twitter.com/qGIUVk0yOH — can (@rosbergcore) August 20, 2023

Former world champion Rosberg is widely recognised for unintentionally bringing bad luck to athletes or teams he supports through his social media posts, a phenomenon now referred to as the ‘Rosberg curse’.

Lando Norris p3 to p20 after Nico Rosberg saying he’s future world champion material, this man’s ability to jinx needs to be studied pic.twitter.com/nt83oLbXlg — nic 🏁 (@nnicolef1) June 4, 2023

READ MORE: Legendary F1 team boss says biggest REGRET is no female driver

More Support

Spanish driver, Carlos Sainz, also showed his support for his home nation as they won the World Cup, posting via his Instagram story “Hip Hip Hooray!! World Champions!! Congratulations.”

Sainz has recently discussed recent Spanish sporting success, insisting there is no increased pressure to perform but was instead proud for his country.

“It’s a good time to be Spanish and to follow sports because you have a lot of fun on the TV watching every Sunday, someone wins or someone is doing well or there is someone to support and be excited about,” he said to RacingNews365. “[I’m] just proud of my country and the athletes we produce.”

Both McLaren and Williams also took to their social media channels to show their support for the English women’s team. Let’s hope that their endorsement doesn’t lead to another jinx.

Showing our support 🤩



Good luck to the @Lionesses! 💙 pic.twitter.com/sPhQHalsec — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 20, 2023

READ MORE: Former Red Bull driver named as most WANTED man in F1