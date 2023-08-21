Red Bull tech guru reveals Newey SECRET to F1 dominance

Joe Ellis

Monday 21 August 2023

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache has revealed the secret behind Adrian Newey's genius lies in his attention to detail.

The duo have been working together for several years to produce a highly-competitive car every season, with the RB19 more dominant than ever.

It has so far won all 12 races on the calendar, in no small part thanks to the remarkable skill of Max Verstappen, but Wache knows that Newey is the key to the successful streak.

The British designer's will and ability to push the regulations he is faced with has spawned some incredible solutions to big problems.

Seeing the bigger picture

The RB19 is still undefeated since Newey and his team created the masterpiece

"The structure is made to have trusted people in the system, whether on the track or in the factory, and to be able to develop the work in the way we want," Wache told Motorsport.com .

"Adrian goes into every area where he wants to be able to interact with everyone and challenge the system. It's fortunate that he can look at the small details in some areas, and the bigger picture in others."

"When you're doing your job and you have someone you know well by your side, if you take a step back, it can be very beneficial.

"The intention of everyone in the team is to make the car faster, but the way everyone goes about it will be different. So I think the balance we have is pretty good."

