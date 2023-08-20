F1 star takes part in race DISGUISED as iconic Simpsons character

Janice Kusters

Sunday 20 August 2023 16:42

During the F1 summer break, Valtteri Bottas swapped relaxation for action as he donned a Duffman costume to compete in a bicycle gravel race in Colorado.

Despite the constant travel and physical activity involved in their profession, F1 drivers are notoriously bad at sitting still and doing nothing during their summer break. You might expect that they would value a little peace and quiet to sit back and relax, but reality paints a different picture.

Valtteri Bottas proves this once more. Following a recent playful Instagram photo shared by his girlfriend, he's now taken to social media himself. Whilst he is wearing clothes this time around, the attire he's donned is certainly turning heads.

Embracing the persona of Duffman from the Simpsons, the Alfa Romeo driver dove headfirst into a bicycle gravel race in Colorado, of which he excitedly shared pictures on Twitter and a reel on Instagram – celebrating that he won the costume competition.

With a reputation as both a cycling enthusiast and a connoisseur of fine beer, the Finn's costume choice suited him very well.

His fans were delighted by the video. As @anujk_14 remarked, "Valtteri might not win a world championship, but he’s winning at life!" Meanwhile, @tweedkediyah enthusiastically cheered him on, proclaiming, "VB stands for Very Best (dude). Nice job Valtteri 🙌"

Who Exactly Is Duffman?

Duffman, an iconic figure in TV show The Simpsons, serves as both the mascot and the chief spokesperson of Duff Beer. He is always seen wearing a "Duff"-branded cap, wayfarer sunglasses, a red cape, a light blue bodysuit, and a utility belt brimming with "Duff". His trademark is the catchphrase: "Oh, yeah!"

When a character mentioned rumours of Duffman succumbing to liver failure, Duffman dismissed the notion with a scoff; "Duffman can never die! Only the actors who play him!"

