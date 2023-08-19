Ferrari boss BEGS Wolff to release key Mercedes man

Dan Davis

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur is keen for his imminent hire, believed to be Mercedes performance director Loic Serra, to join the team as soon as possible.

According to recent reports, Serra has become Vasseur's first key signing at the helm of the Scuderia, though his current Mercedes deal runs until 2025.

It has not been confirmed that Serra is indeed the figure in question, but Vasseur has provided a clear hint that the 51-year-old has indeed been poached.

And as a result, Vasseur has admitted he is keen to speak to his opposite number Toto Wolff to reach a compromise on Serra's gardening leave.

Vasseur plans to speak with Wolff to reach a compromise on Serra's gardening leave

'I'll try when we're on the boat'

"We have hired about 25 people, but we are looking for more," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "None are already working at the Scuderia.

"We have signed with a leading name, which should start on 1 January 2025 but we are trying to anticipate times.

"How can I convince Toto Wolff to release him sooner? I'll try when we're on the boat together..."

Ferrari and Red Bull recently brokered an agreement over Laurent Mekies, who has joined AlphaTauri to replace Franz Tost as team principal.

Laurent Mekies will join AlphaTauri as their next team principal early next year

After terse discussions, it was decided that Mekies would leave Ferrari after the Hungarian Grand Prix and join Red Bull's sister team next January.

"However, as happened with Mekies, sometimes you have people who leave Ferrari, situations cross and you can negotiate on dates," Vasseur added.

"Let's say that this soon became the main part of my work at Ferrari. You have to create good relationships and convince people to move.

"The first ones you take are the most difficult, then the others seeing them follow suit."

