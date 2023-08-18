Leclerc receives BIZARRE Romelu Lukaku comparison

Jay Winter

Former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo has weighed in on two heavyweight European sports stars whose sporting futures remain up in the air.

Montezemolo built Ferrari's 'dream team', which lead to their golden era where they dominated the grid with the likes of Michael Schumacher, Jean Todt and Ross Brawn.

The Italian business also previously served as a Juventus executive in 1990s.

Now, in an interview with Quotidiano Sportivo, the Italian business was tasked with up weighing the contracts of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and Ferrari's star driver Charles Leclerc.

When questioned about the possibility of Lukaku donning the black and white stripes of Juventus, Montezemolo's response was unequivocal.

"Lukaku not even as a picture," he said. "He made Inter lose the Champions League."

Got to keep Leclerc

Turning his attention to the world of F1, Montezemolo expressed his unequivocal support for Charles Leclerc.

"Charles, on the other hand, I would certainly keep him," he said. "He's talented, and I don't think there are free drivers stronger than him. But currently, the driver leading the Reds is the least of the problems."

Montezemolo claimed Ferrari's goals and ambitions are currently too low, criticising the Maranello-based team for celebrating their podium place at the Belgian Grand Prix.

"Do you know what upsets me?" he asked. "Celebrating a third place, like at Spa. This isn't what Ferrari stands for, and the Old Man wouldn't have accepted it. Never."

Charles Leclerc grabbed his third podium of the season in Belgium, taking his points tally up to 99 for the season

After finishing runners-up in the constructors' championship last season, Ferrari have seen a significant drop off in performance.

While he accepted that the Prancing Horse can't win every race, he insisted that he expects his former team to be challenging the front of the grid.

"As a fan, I dream of a Ferrari that doesn't always win but fights for the title until the last race," he said. "Like in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2008, 2010, 2012. You can lose but as protagonists, not extras."

The Italian team are currently fourth overall and although no one seems to be able to consistently challenge championship leaders Red Bull, the 312-point gap between the teams is rather alarming.

The team however need to be given time as they're undergoing an overhaul with new team principal Fred Vasseur. With the Frenchman pinching key staff members from rival teams, Ferrari will be hoping to challenge near the front again sometime in the future.

