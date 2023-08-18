F1 News Today: McLaren reveal driver exit as £8.5m Hamilton supercar SMASHED and groups call for F1 sponsor BAN
NEOM McLaren have officially announced that German driver René Rast has left the Formula E team.
£8.5m Lewis Hamilton supercar heavily SMASHED in tunnel crash
The Pagani Zonda 760 LH £8.5m supercar, that was commissioned exclusively for Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has sustained extensive damage after it crashed in the Penmaenbach Tunnel on the A55 in Wales.
F1 team in sponsorship CONTROVERSY with calls for livery BAN
Three of the biggest health foundations in the Netherlands are going head-to-head with Formula 1 and McLaren, as they challenge a nicotine based substance that is banned in the liberal-minded country.
F1 star makes HUGE claim about Taylor Swift attending races
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has claimed that even popstar Taylor Swift would be ‘lucky’ to obtain a Formula 1 ticket in the modern day.
Verstappen gives X-RATED response to hilarious quiz question
Max Verstappen gave his honest and X-rated response after being accused of being a “winning machine who doesn’t give a sh**”.
