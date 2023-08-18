F1 News Today: McLaren reveal driver exit as £8.5m Hamilton supercar SMASHED and groups call for F1 sponsor BAN

Chris Deeley

Friday 18 August 2023 05:57

NEOM McLaren have officially announced that German driver René Rast has left the Formula E team.

➡️ READ MORE

£8.5m Lewis Hamilton supercar heavily SMASHED in tunnel crash

The Pagani Zonda 760 LH £8.5m supercar, that was commissioned exclusively for Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has sustained extensive damage after it crashed in the Penmaenbach Tunnel on the A55 in Wales.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team in sponsorship CONTROVERSY with calls for livery BAN

Three of the biggest health foundations in the Netherlands are going head-to-head with Formula 1 and McLaren, as they challenge a nicotine based substance that is banned in the liberal-minded country.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star makes HUGE claim about Taylor Swift attending races

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has claimed that even popstar Taylor Swift would be ‘lucky’ to obtain a Formula 1 ticket in the modern day.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen gives X-RATED response to hilarious quiz question

Max Verstappen gave his honest and X-rated response after being accused of being a “winning machine who doesn’t give a sh**”.

➡️ READ MORE