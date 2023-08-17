£8.5m Lewis Hamilton supercar heavily SMASHED in tunnel crash

L.A. Wilshaw

Thursday 17 August 2023 20:42

The Pagani Zonda 760 LH £8.5m supercar, that was commissioned exclusively for Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has sustained extensive damage after it crashed in the Penmaenbach Tunnel on the A55 in Wales.

Until investigations are complete, it appears that the 'best acoustic' hot-spot close to Conwy, North Wales has caught out the new owner.

The vehicle has suffered damage to the bodywork, windscreen, headlights and wheels, indicating there could be wishbone damage. The driver is reported to be unharmed from the incident.

After paying £1.6m for the bespoke car in 2014, Hamilton sold it in 2022 for a reported £8.5m.

The Italian hyper-car was ordered from Horacio Pagani and can reach speeds of up 217mph, going from 0-60mph in a breathtaking 2.6 seconds.

In 2015 the seven-time world champion crashed the Zonda into three stationary cars in Monaco, following ‘heavy celebrations and not much rest’.

Hamilton’s foot was said to have ‘slipped on the brake and clutch pedals’ at 3am local time. Despite the accident happening in the early hours, it was confirmed that the Mercedes driver was tested for alcohol and the result was ‘negative.’ The incident delayed Hamilton’s arrival into São Paulo for the Brazilian Grand Prix by 24 hours.

The unique purple car was also custom-fitted with a manual gearbox that Hamilton personally requested.

According to Alfa Romeo's 'sound tunnel index', the 658-metre long Penmaenbach Tunnel is said to provide the best acoustic environment to fully appreciate a car’s engine and exhaust sounds.

The owner of the Zonda could very well have been travelling through the tunnel for that very reason when the incident occurred.

Supercar photographer Ethan Gale posted photographs of the stricken car and added the following caption.

“Very sad day in the motoring world this evening. A car I never thought I would see. Ever since seeing this on YouTube driving around Monaco back in the day, it’s always been a dream car to tick off the list.

"Late this afternoon this Pagani Zonda 760 LH previously owned by Lewis Hamilton had crashed in the Penmaenbach tunnel, Conwy, North wales. Hopefully the car gets a full restoration and is back on the road in the future.

“For everyone that is asking: The owner is unharmed and shook up. The car itself, not so well.”

