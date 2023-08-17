F1 star makes HUGE claim about Taylor Swift attending races

Anna Malyon

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has claimed that even popstar Taylor Swift would be ‘lucky’ to obtain a Formula 1 ticket in the modern day.

Speaking to the ESPN’s ‘Unlapped’ podcast, Horner discussed the boom in popularity that F1 has experienced in the past few years.

With the likes of Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive’ and Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s historic rivalry in 2021, F1 has skyrocketed in viewership. This has caused Horner to say that some celebrities would find it difficult to get a ticket to the paddock nowadays.

“It’s been a game changer,” Horner said about how ‘Drive to Survive’ has changed the sport.

He also mentioned how the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer performed at the United States Grand Prix in 2016 in Austin in an attempt to increase viewership.

"If you remember Austin a few years ago, we were having to get Taylor Swift there to get a crowd there,” he said. "Now she's lucky if she's allowed in. If she can get a pass."

Las Vegas Grand Prix coming soon

This came following the discussion of the highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix which is set debut later this year.

The amplified interest from America in recent years has allowed three Grands Prix to take place in single season in the country. Horner predicts that Las Vegas will increase this.

"It's changed so much [in recent years] and I think Las Vegas will just take it to another level,” he said about the upcoming race. "It's unprecedented the interest we've had in that race and the hype."

"Being a niche sport, it's now made drivers and some team principals household names. I've never known so much hype around a sporting event. That weekend will be insane. The whole world's going to be watching, and hopefully we can put on a great show."

Horner finished by teasing that the Las Vegas Grand Prix was for him.

“And it’s just very nice of Stefano to put a race on for my 50th birthday on that weekend!” he laughed.