Red Bull told how Verstappen can be STOPPED by former F1 driver

Neil Goulding

Tuesday 15 August 2023 13:27

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber has revealed that ‘reliability’ problems would be the only way for Max Verstappen to come unstuck this season.

Two-time world champion Verstappen is dominating the calendar so far with an impressive ten race wins at the halfway stage of the season.

And such is the 25-year-old Dutchman’s dominance that Webber believes it will take something special to derail his quest for a third successive world title.

READ MORE: Perez speaks out on CONTROVERSIAL departure from team

“It’s only reliability [problems] that will stop it, I think,” Webber told Formula 1's in-house media. "I think it’s really hard for people to understand this level of domination, how much work and effort goes into it.

“That’s the big thing, you’ve got to give credit, people have to give credit where it’s due. To get that level of advantage with the depth of competition in F1 [is impressive].

"There’s so many opportunities to make mistakes, whether it’s pit stops, reliability, presentation of the car, driver errors, but it’s just been a run for the ages, and obviously [McLaren in] 1988 was the last time it happened.”

Webber: Verstappen is dancing on stage

Max Verstappen has been in a league of his own in the RB19 this season

After the conclusion of the summer break, the racing resumes at Zandvoort for Verstappen's home grand prix. And Webber for one believes that the whole motorsport community will be behind the 25-year-old.

“I think the world would like to see him win his home race,” he added. “He’s the one out there executing, he’s dancing when the curtains go back, and he goes out on stage and does it.

"We know the level of intensity he brings – he’s top drawer. For the opposition, of course, he’s now well-established in his career, he’s got an immense amount of experience.

“He’s going to enjoy the [summer] break, he’s going to come back refreshed, and I think because there’s even no pressure on him, it’s even more of an advantage for him.”

READ MORE: F1 ace gutted to have 'LET HIMSELF DOWN' in 2023 season