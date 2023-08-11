Russell and Ricciardo pictured REUNITED at boozy Ibiza party

Dan Davis

George Russell and Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed a surprise meeting at a boozy Ibiza party spot, with the Mercedes racer sharing a picture of the pair and their partners.

Both drivers are currently making the most of their lengthy summer break, with Formula 1 not returning until August 25, and jetted out to Spain to let loose.

Indeed, esteemed DJ Martin Garrix put on a show at outdoor club Ushuaia Ibiza earlier this week and Russell and Ricciardo both found themselves in attendance.

It appears they were even guests of the disk jockey, with Russell captioning the photo: 'Crazy who you bump into on holiday! Thanks for the invite @martingarrix.'

Russell, Ricciardo and their respective girlfriends, Heidi Berger and Carmen Mundt, all posed for the snap, with the Mercedes hotshot sporting sunglasses.

The group were certainly dressed to impress, Ricciardo donning a crisp, white shirt and Russell, drink in hand, pulling on a blue jersey.

A chance encounter?

Hilariously, motorsport legend Sir Jackie Stewart left a comment underneath the post, joking: "We've all had that one guy from the office you can't shake off."

A number of other users expressed delight at the fact Russell and Ricciardo were spotted on a rare outing with their partners away from the race track.

This year, Russell has endured a mixed season with Mercedes. He is currently sixth in the drivers' championship with 99 points, 49 adrift of Lewis Hamilton.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, was offered a route back onto the grid by AlphaTauri and finished 13th and 16th in his first two races in Hungary and Belgium.

