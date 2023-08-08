Alonso has 'exceeded expectations' in UNEXPECTED way, claims team boss

Lauren Sneath

Mike Krack has praised how Fernando Alonso has 'exceeded' his expectations during his time with Aston Martin, but not in the way one might expect.

The Spanish two-time world champion has made a resurgence up the grid since joining the British team at the beginning of the year, landing spots on six podiums and currently narrowly holding third place in the Drivers' World Championship.

But while his on-track performance has undoubtedly taken the team to a new level, team principal Mike Krack is more impressed with his contributions to the team outside of racing.

In an interview on the Aston Martin website, Krack explained how Alonso's presence has impacted the team.

Fernando Alonso has brought new success to the team

He said: "He's exceeded my expectations – and I had very high expectations. It's not what he does on track – that I expected – but it's the way he has integrated into the team.

"He's been exactly what we needed him to be: constructive when you have to be constructive; challenging when you have to be challenging.

"Even critical when being critical is what will move us forward. Understanding that balance is more difficult than people perhaps credit."

Krack: Media debriefs are tough for drivers

The team principal was positive about the F1 veteran's media presence, too, explaining that often drivers fail to hit the right notes in post-race interviews.

He added: "The drivers jump out of the car, they're full of adrenaline and a microphone is shoved in their face.

"They talk to the media; they do their debriefs and it's difficult to always hit the right notes in those circumstances. In fact, saying the right thing is the exception rather than the norm. It's a tough thing to do."

Despite this, Krack said Alonso is 'fantastic' with the media and with analysis.

He said: "Fernando is fantastic at that stuff. When he sends analysis, it's always positive, never a bad word: it's what he's discovered, what he feels, what worked well, what he'd like to try next.

"I'm not going to make a prediction about his 33rd victory, but we are incredibly determined to do everything we can to make it happen."

