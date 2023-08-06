Verstappen DEMANDS review after Perez's Red Bull victory

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 6 August 2023 11:00 - Updated: 11:00

Max Verstappen humorously called for the use of 'VAR' (Video Assistant Referee) after he lost to Sergio Perez in Formula 1's latest episode of 'Goggle Games'.

Perez and Verstappen were the latest drivers to take part in the 'Goggle Games' where drivers are pitted against one another in a series of challenges.

The only catch is that they are forced to wear a pair of goggles that flips their vision, rendering even the most simple of tasks extremely challenging as your mind tries to work out which way is up and which is down.

In the latest episode, Perez and Verstappen took it in turns to draw their respective home tracks – Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and Zandvoort – using a marker and a flipchart.

While both attempts were arguably as bad as one another, the Mexican was awarded a point and took a slender 1-0 lead.

Yet the two-time world champion was having none of it, as he playfully said: "I want to call the VAR, I want a review!"

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen claimed a 1-2 for Red Bull at the Belgian Grand Prix heading into the summer break

The 25-year-old would soon have his chance at revenge however, as the pair moved on to a penalty shootout.

Yet Verstappen's mischievous side was on full display, after he purposefully kicked the football off the rooftop balcony from which they were filming, sending it down into the car park below.

Footage would later show that the Red Bull man cheekily pre-empted the stunt, whispering to Perez: "I'm going to kick the **** out of it. It's going all the way..."

Verstappen's team-mate was therefore declared the winner, and although Perez has not had much joy beating the Dutchman on track this year, he will at least take some comfort that he can get the better of him away from the circuit.

