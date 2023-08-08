Gasly issues damning verdict after SHOCK departures at Alpine

Dan Davis

Pierre Gasly has admitted that 'no one is pleased' with Alpine's performance this year following the departures of Otmar Szafnauer and various other members of leadership team.

Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, it was confirmed that team principal Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane would both step away after the race.

CEO Laurent Rossi had also been moved on to focus on 'special projects', while chief technical officer Pat Fry will begin work at rivals Williams later this year.

As a result of the upheaval, Bruno Famin, vice president of Alpine Motorsports, will step up as interim team boss from the Dutch Grand Prix onward.

Quizzed on the disruption, Gasly said: "Obviously there have been a few changes and I haven't really had time to sit down and let everything sink in.

It hasn't been the smoothest season

Otmar Szafnauer left the constructor after the Belgian Grand Prix

"But I think the most important [thing] for me to say right now is I just want to thank Laurent, Otmar, Alan and Pat for their effort and their work with me since the start of the year.

"It hasn't been the smoothest season and I think no one is pleased with the performance, but I wish them the very best for their future."

Gasly pleased with Alpine impact

Pierre Gasly claimed a P3 finish during the sprint race at Spa

Gasly was able to remain focused on his driving despite the boardroom rollercoaster and finished third in the sprint race at Spa.

On the result, he added: "I think what's most important for me is the impact that it has inside the team – more than the podium itself.

"It's a sprint race. It obviously sounds good and you get a little trophy, but you don't really jump on the box and stand on the podium.

"It's a slightly different feeling, but nonetheless we take it. We finished that sprint race in the top three. It was difficult conditions and not easy to keep it to the end.

"I'm really, really pleased for the guys, for the mood inside the garage, and everyone who’s been working since the start of the year."

