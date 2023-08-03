Verstappen makes SURPRISING choice when asked for most satisfying F1 win

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 3 August 2023 20:27

Max Verstappen has revealed a surprising choice for his most satisfying win of the 2023 season so far.

The Red Bull driver has a fair few victories to choose from, as he has won 10 out of 12 races this year.

The team has a very dominant car that has seen them take every P1 trophy so far, with Sergio Perez claiming the other two victories from his team-mate.

Despite Perez winning two races, Verstappen could pick a favourite out of Bahrain, Australia, Miami, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Britain, Hungary or Belgium, having won the grand prix in each.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have won every race this season so far

The two-time world champion, asked after his most recent win at Spa-Francorchamps which victory has been the most satisfying so far, juggled a couple of options.

The Dutchman said: “It's difficult to choose. There have been a lot of nice ones, some of it most straightforward.

“I think the one actually which I really enjoy was like back in time in Miami. It's a tough track, also to get through the field but we managed I think that whole race quite well after, of course, the tough qualifying.

“So probably for me, that was a very enjoyable one but honestly, also today, the last one in Hungary – there are a lot of nice ones.

“I think also throughout the first part of the season, we have improved as a team.

"And also from my side, I feel more comfortable in the car. And it's all about little details. So a lot of enjoyable moments. It's tough to pick one.”

