Final F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023 results with all penalties applied

Chris Deeley

Sunday 30 July 2023 19:05 - Updated: 22:17

Max Verstappen took a dominant victory at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, helping secure Red Bull's first 1-2 finish since the Miami Grand Prix at the start of May – but Lewis Hamilton's flying final lap stole away the single point for the fastest lap.

Having started sixth on the grid, Verstappen cut his way through the field to take the lead well before half-distance and simply drove away from his team-mate Sergio Perez to take an eighth consecutive win.

The biggest drama in the race came at the very first corner, Carlos Sainz locking up and squeezing Oscar Piastri into the wall, damaging both cars. The Australian retired on track that lap, while Sainz continued to limp around for another 22 laps before pulling into the pits to end his own race.

Charles Leclerc beat out Lewis Hamilton for the final podium spot, while further down the standings Yuki Tsunoda picked up AlphaTauri's third point of the season.

READ MORE: F1 expert explains how teams decide when to RISK slick tyres in rain

Belgian Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification from Spa is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +22.305s

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +32.259s

4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +49.671s

5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +56.184s

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1:03.101s

7. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1:13.719s

8. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1:14.719s

9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1:19.340s

10. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1:20.221s

11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:23.084s

12. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1:25.191s

13. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1:35.441s

14. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:36.184s

15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1:41.754s

16. Daniel Ricciardo [AlphaTauri] - +1:43.071s

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1:44.476s

18. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1:50.450s

19. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - DNF

20. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - DNF

Fastest Lap

Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:47.305sec

READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators