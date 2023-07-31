Leclerc makes STRONG statement on Ferrari exit

Lauren Sneath

Charles Leclerc has insisted that he has no plans to jump ship from Ferrari despite a rollercoaster season, as he said he has ‘complete confidence’ in team principal Fred Vasseur.

The Monegasque driver was pegged as a serious challenger to Max Verstappen last year, but so far in 2023 has struggled to make anything like as strong an impression as 2022.

Deprived of race wins, rumours have swirled that the promising Ferrari driver may prefer a more dominant team to help him challenge for a world title.

However, Leclerc, who has been open about his dreams of achieving success with Ferrari specifically, has insisted that a move is not on the cards.

He told Belgian broadcaster RTBF ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix: “I have complete confidence in Fred Vasseur. He knows exactly where he wants to go and what he is going to do to get there. We discuss a lot together to achieve the objectives. It gives me confidence.”

Leclerc: It’s up to us to do a better job

The Ferrari driver, who thanks to a penalty against Max Verstappen will start on pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix, said the season has been difficult.

He added: “But it’s like that for everyone apart from Red Bull. It’s up to us to do a better job.

“We will focus on these last races, knowing that the car does not allow us to do the results of last year. We have to succeed in maximising the potential of the car, and the current package, and not make small mistakes with the strategy, traffic management, and things like that.

“I’ve always been a driver and a person who works with the heart rather than reason. I love Ferrari. My career goal is to be world champion with this team and bring them back to the top of the top.”

