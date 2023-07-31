Verstappen dominance MORE impressive than Hamilton's, hints former F1 team manager

Lauren Sneath

Monday 31 July 2023 20:27

Peter Windsor has suggested that Max Verstappen is more in tune with the Red Bull car than Lewis Hamilton ever has been with Mercedes machinery.

The F1 journalist and one-time team manager held a live-stream on YouTube to review the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, during which he claimed that the Dutchman 'does a better job than probably anyone else'.

Asked during the live-stream whether there is a true gap between Red Bull and the newly challenging McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piasti – or whether Verstappen is simply much better – Windsor erred towards the latter.

He claimed that Verstappen now is more in tune with the RB19 than Hamilton was while he won six championships with Mercedes, putting him joint with Michael Schumacher for a record seven championship wins in total.

Hamilton, referred to by some as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) also holds the records for most wins, at 103, pole positions, with 104, and podium finishes, of which he has 195.

Windsor: Verstappen makes winning look easy

Windsor said of Verstappen’s success: “Part of the problem is that Max does such a good job, and did such a good job in Hungary, that he was able to extend the stints to such a point where in the back-half of the race, his tyres are 10 laps newer than anybody else’s.

“And that’s how he wins these grands prix making it look so incredibly easy.

“If McLaren are out of their sweet spot with [tyre] temperatures, would Lando be as able to make the McLaren look as good as it would, could, by just the way he drives the car and manages the temperatures?

“My guess is no, I think Max does a better job than probably anybody else right now in that, because he’s been in this zone of working with Red Bull and the car and understanding the car and what to feel and what not to feel for a long time now.”

