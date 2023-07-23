Angela Cullen CELEBRATES Hamilton record in Instagram message

Joe Ellis

Angela Cullen has celebrated Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking Hungarian Grand Prix pole position on Instagram.

Cullen was Hamilton's former trainer and sidekick for many years in F1 but the two split at the beginning of 2023.

The seven-time world champion has carried on in F1 and looked more like his usual self in Budapest, taking pole position away from Max Verstappen.

The Mercedes man was just three-thousandths of a second faster than Verstappen, stopping Red Bull's run of pole positions that stretches back to Miami.

Boom

Angela Cullen was overjoyed as Lewis Hamilton took pole at Hungary

"Boom, mega job!" was Cullen's message on her Instagram story after Hamilton had stunned Red Bull at the Hungaroring.

It was Hamilton's ninth pole position at the Hungarian GP which is a new all-time record for a driver at a single circuit.

It was also his 104th in F1, taking him further ahead of the very distant chasing pack while simultaneously denying Verstappen another one to his tally.

The first corner could be very different, though, with the two rivals set to go wheel-to-wheel into the first corner.

