Wolff SLAMS 'weird' new qualifying format despite Hamilton BRILLIANCE

Joe Ellis

Saturday 22 July 2023 17:44

Toto Wolff has slammed the new F1 qualifying format which has debuted at the Hungarian Grand Prix – just hours before his lead driver Lewis Hamilton took his first pole in more than 30 races.

The new rules saw drivers mandated to use hard tyres in Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3 unless the session is declared wet at any stage.

That always looked highly unlikely though, with the sun shining at the Hungaroring, and Wolff admitted he doesn't really know what to expect.

Mercedes' team principal is not a fan of the new system and how it makes free practice a lottery for the teams.

Wolff: Wasn't good at all

Lewis Hamilton topped FP3 at the Hungaroring ahead of the new qualifying debut

"First of all this tyre format is weird because no one understands where you are. We were only able to run one medium yesterday and that wasn't good at all."

"But, the grip on the soft was very good. Lewis here, he's able to add another two or three-tenths."

Mercedes took pole at the 2022 Hungarian GP courtesy of George Russell and followed that up thanks to a stunning drive from Hamilton.

