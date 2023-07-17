F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast

Dan Ripley

Monday 17 July 2023 15:57

Nothing appears to be able to stop Max Verstappen and Red Bull from taking the top step on the podium from race-to-race so it's no surprise that matters outside of their control may be their biggest threat.

But even when something like rain comes into play, the double world champion still appears to be able to swim through the rough territory. Still, the lottery of unfortunate timing could go against Red Bull at some point, leading many to want to perform a rain dance at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

F1 returns to the Hungaroring on the outskirts of Budapest where rain, although rare, has more than once popped up to help produce classic grands prix and surprise results.

And rain may feature again at the historic track. As the weekend approaches, here is the full forecast.

Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

Right now, this is predicted to be by far the worst day of the weekend - at least if you love the sun. Temperatures clipping above 30 degrees Celsius feature throughout the week but once free practice one drops at 1.30pm local time it's all change.

Sunshine and clear skies may way for overcast clouds where a small chance of light rain is forecast throughout the session and through the entire afternoon.

This stretches into the second practice session from 5pm where the forecast becomes even worse with a 50/50 chance of rain including thundery showers.

Saturday

With a likely green track as a result of Friday's constant rain, conditions are expected to improve on Saturday with final practice at 12.30pm taking place under clear sunny warm skies where temperatures are set to continue into the high 30 degrees Celsius mark.

Qualifying at 4pm is largely expected to be the same, but overcast skies are set to feature just minutes after its 5pm conclusion that bring a small threat of showers.

Sunday

The weather currently looks settled for race day with no rain predicted and again temperatures clipping the 30 degree mark once it's lights out at 3pm local time.

The only difference that may concern drivers though is the evolution of the track. Overnight storms are expected on Saturday and this may leave the track in a green state or at the very least in a vastly different state of evolution compared to the circuit they qualifed on.

