FIA hint at new F1 manufacturer entry "as early as next week"

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 24 January 2023 13:05 - Updated: 13:05

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hinted a new manufacturer could soon sign up for the 2026 F1 engine regulations.

The rule change was teed up to attract new OEMs with only Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault making up the road car manufacturing contingent in the sport, although soon to be joined by Red Bull as a power unit supplier.

Audi was the first new marque to sign up and will begin a partnership with Sauber in 2026. Audi's Volkswagen sister brand Porsche is still apparently undecided on its next steps after a deal with Red Bull broke down last year.

Honda has been mooted as a potential re-entrant, whilst rumours have begun formulating around Hyundai.

That comes after former Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul recently took up the same position with the South Korean manufacturer's motorsport interests, although the Frenchman has played down such prospects.

Speaking at the Rally Monte Carlo, where Hyundai's Thierry Neuville finished third, Ben Sulayem told Auto Motor und Sport: "In a short time, maybe as early as next week, another manufacturer could sign for the 2026 engine regulations."

Door must be open for "serious applicants"

The Andretti Cadillac Racing entry proposal has gained weight since the tie-up with General Motors was confirmed, after initially being met with resistance from the current incumbents.

"We have to open the door to serious applicants," added Ben Sulayem. "That could attract other interested parties."

Regarding scepticism over the value a new entry could add, Ben Sulayem said: "There is an effective cost cap and we are working to make it even more effective."