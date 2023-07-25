PANIC stations for Verstappen as girlfriend interrupts live stream with embarrassing moment on camera

Harry Smith

Tuesday 25 July 2023 22:57

Max Verstappen was forced to cover his screen during a sim-racing live stream following an awkward incident with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet.

The Dutch driver often streams sim racing during his time away from F1 race weekends, opting to spend his downtime getting behind the wheel, virtually.

Verstappen's virtual success has been bettered only by his on-track success this season, winning eight of the opening ten grands prix in 2023.

The 25-year-old is on track for his third successive world title as he continues to dominate the rest of the field, and his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

On-stream stress for Max

Verstappen's latest live stream incident came in the lead-up to the Hungarian Grand Prix during a two-week break from F1 action.

The Dutchman was streaming some virtual racing content for his fans when his girlfriend Kelly walked into the room.

Piquet, who was possibly unaware of the live stream that was taking place, leaned in for what was seemingly a kiss from her boyfriend, who was visibly panicked as he looked to keep the moment private.

Verstappen, forced to make a split-second decision, covered the camera lens with his hand while the exchange took place.

