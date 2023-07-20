Verstappen welcomes 'READY' Ricciardo back to F1 grid with touching remark

Harry Smith

Max Verstappen has welcomed former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo back to the F1 grid, claiming that the Aussie is 'ready' for the challenge following his time away.

The Dutchman touchingly added that he was glad to welcome Ricciardo back to the "family" as the returning star prepares to race for Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri for what remains of the 2023 season.

Verstappen and Ricciardo forged a strong friendship during their time as Red Bull team-mates, but their careers have taken different trajectories since Ricciardo jumped ship for Renault.

Following two underwhelming years with McLaren, Ricciardo moved back to Red Bull in a test driver capacity for the 2023 season, but the 34-year-old now has a path back into a race seat with the team.

Replacing the outgoing Nyck de Vries, Ricciardo now faces a 12-race audition as he looks to prove that he's the best option to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

Verstappen: Ricciardo is ready

“I spoke already quite a bit with Daniel last week," Verstappen told the media ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"I could see he was very excited. Also, after driving our car [as a test driver], it’s great to have Daniel back on the grid within the family."

Ricciardo will partner Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri for the remainder of the 2023 season

Verstappen then explained that he believes Ricciardo is ready to hit the ground running upon his AlphaTauri return this weekend.

“Now the opportunity is here with Daniel again," said Verstappen.

"He had his little reset, including [Las] Vegas. I think he’s ready to go again."

