Hamilton praises 'BRAVE' Vettel for support against racism

Lewis Hamilton, the trailblazer for diversity and equality in Formula 1, has shed light on the profound impact of Sebastian Vettel's support throughout their shared fight against racism.

Hamilton's heartfelt acknowledgement of Vettel's support highlights the importance of allies in the ongoing struggle for equality, shining a spotlight on the transformative power of solidarity within the Formula 1 community.

"Sebastian Vettel was one of those who supported me the most," he revealed to DAZN.

"He told me that in some teams, they would say racist things about me.

"He knelt with me in 2020, and I still haven't seen a driver as brave as him."

Hamilton (centre) with Vettel (right) taking the knee

'We need to change the laws'

Acknowledging the broader significance of their activism, Hamilton emphasised the need for systemic change.

"We need to change laws so that people can live better," he continued.

"We are risking our lives to raise awareness among others.

"We have to make people empathise against racism. We need empathy. Sometimes I wonder, 'doesn't anyone else care?'"

