Sainz shares heartbreaking message about inspirational role model

Shay Rogers

Thursday 20 July 2023 18:27

Carlos Sainz has confirmed the death of his grandfather, Antonio, on Instagram after his passing on Monday.

The Ferrari driver shared a heartfelt message alongside the post, as he reflected on his life, as well as how lucky we as humans are to have certain role models in our life.

He said: “He has been our guide and support through thick and thin. A great example for all those around him.

“Enjoy and cherish every moment with your elders. It is a gift that won’t last forever and they truly deserve our love and respect.”

Scuderia Ferrari shared their condolences in a message beneath the post, saying: “Sending our warmest condolences to you and your family, Carlos”

It’s certain that the Spaniard will carry the memory of his grandfather in his heart at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, as he attempts to win his, and Ferrari’s first race in over a year.

