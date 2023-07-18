Ricciardo makes INCREDIBLE admission about career prediction

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 18 July 2023 23:12

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he wasn't sure he would ever race again after his final grand prix for McLaren in 2022.

The 34-year-old was axed from the Woking stable in favour of fellow Australian Oscar Piastri, who recorded his best F1 finish of fourth at the recent British GP.

Ricciardo landed himself the role of reserve driver at Red Bull, the team where he won seven of his eight races, but has now stepped up to a race seat.

He will drive for Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri for the rest of 2023 after Nyck de Vries was let go by the team following 10 pointless races.

Ricciardo: Best thing that's ever happened to me

Daniel Ricciardo was so excited for his F1 return that he put his helmet on at home

“After Abu Dhabi last year, I wasn’t sure if I’d ever race again,” Ricciardo said to The Independent.

“But coming back this year, I removed all ego and status. I do think this year will be the best thing that’s ever happened to me and it will boost me now for the rest of my career.

“It honestly came at the right time; everything happens for a reason.”

AlphaTauri is currently bottom of the constructors' standings with just two points on the board, both courtesy of Yuki Tsunoda.

Ricciardo will have to be on his A-game to drag them up the order ahead of major changes behind the scenes in 2024.

