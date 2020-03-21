Hamilton reassures fans who were concerned for his health

Lewis Hamilton calms fears that he had contracted COVID-19 after attending an event alongside actor Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian Prime Minister, both of whom later tested positive.

Hamilton attended the 'WE Day' event - an youth empowerment event run by the WE charity - on March 4 and, following the events of the Australian Grand Prix, the positive testing of both Elba and Trudeau, and the relative silence of Hamilton on social media, fans and some sectors of the media had begun to speculate that the Formula 1 champion could be suffering himself.

However, the Mercedes driver took to Twitter on Saturday morning to put these concerns to bed, saying that he had simply been self isolating as a precaution.

"Hey guys, I hope you're all staying positive, and keeping busy and healthy," wrote Hamilton. "There's been some speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for Coronavirus.

"I wanted to let you know that I'm doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day. I have zero symptoms, and it's been 17 days now since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is ok. I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn't showing any symptoms at all. So what I've done is keep myself isolated this past week, actually since practice was cancelled last Friday and kept my distance from people.

"The most important thing everyone can do is stay positive, social distance youself as best you can, self isolate if you need to, and regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Thank you for all the messages. I'm sending you positivity and love from afar. Keep safe. #TeamLH."

