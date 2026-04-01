Lewis Hamilton spent F1 break with A-list celebrity

The Ferrari star is one of the biggest sporting stars on the planet

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How Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, spent his winter break might not have been entirely unlike your own…at least in certain respects.

Putting aside the differences - like his immense wealth, glamorous lifestyle, and everything else that separates him from the average person - Hamilton also took time to enjoy board games over Christmas.

That said, while some people spent the holidays with an overindulged cat and a Perry Como record for company, Hamilton was instead spending his time alongside a major A-list celebrity.

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Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for her role in The Queen's Gambit, attended the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend with her Super Mario co-stars after their press tour in Japan.

Taylor-Joy accompanied Lewis Hamilton in the paddock and even made an appearance on the grid, where she was interviewed by the world media including Sky Sports and Viaplay.

Monopoly is where he shines

When asked who won she responded: "Lewis. I'm dead serious. We're both very competitive though. He's been teaching me backgammon. Monopoly is where he really shines. I don't think he's forgiven me for our last monopoly match."

Taylor-Joy also starred alongside co-stars Jack Black and Chris Pratt on the grid, where they were interviewed by Sky Sports presenters Jenson Button and Natalie Pinkham.

Button then asked the question Taylor-Joy has been waiting to be asked for her whole life. If you were to give a mushroom booster to any driver on this grid, who would that be?

To this she, naturally, responded Hamilton, before Pratt and Black did what they do best and siphoned the attention towards themselves.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals why he kicked out journalist at Japanese GP

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