F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

The 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix officially gets underway today (Thursday, November 20) with Free Practice 1 and 2 around the streets of Nevada!

Of course, this is slightly earlier than usual for an F1 race weekend, with this weekend's grand prix in Vegas set to take place on Saturday as opposed to Sunday, and the rest of the schedule compensating for this.

Heading to Vegas, the battle for the 2025 drivers' championship is still well and truly alive, although Lando Norris has put himself in a strong position with recent wins in Mexico City and Sao Paulo.

The McLaren star leads Oscar Piastri by 24 points ahead of Saturday's race, whilst reigning champion Max Verstappen trails Norris by 49 points heading into the weekend.

At this stage of the season, every race matters, and it will certainly be interesting to see how those tallies look come the black and white checkered flag.

What time is F1 practice today?

F1 practice action at the Las Vegas Grand Prix will get underway on Thursday, November 20, with FP1 starting at 4:30pm local time (PT). This means an FP1 start time of 7:30pm (ET) in the United States.

Later on Thursday, FP2 will then get underway at 8pm (PT), which means it’s an 11pm start (ET).

On Friday, the third and final practice session, FP3, gets going at 4:30pm local time (PT). This means an FP3 start time of 7:30pm (ET).

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

FP1 start times - Thursday, November 20

Local Time (PT): 4:30pm

United States Eastern (ET):7:30pm

United States Central (CT):6:30pm

United States Mountain (MT):5:30pm

United States Pacific (PT):4:30pm



FP2 start times - Thursday, November 20

Local Time (PT): 8pm

United States Eastern (ET):11pm

United States Central (CT):10pm

United States Mountain (MT):9pm

United States Pacific (PT):8pm



FP3 start times - Friday, November 21

Local Time (PT): 4:30pm

United States Eastern (ET):7:30pm

United States Central (CT):6:30pm

United States Mountain (MT):5:30pm

United States Pacific (PT):4:30pm



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix practice will be shown on a variety of different ESPN channels.

FP1 is live on ESPNEWS and ESPN+, for example, whilst FP2 later on Thursday will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Then, for FP3, it’s back to ESPNEWS and ESPN+ on Friday.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Mexico: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

Related