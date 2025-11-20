F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV
F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix officially gets underway today (Thursday, November 20) with Free Practice 1 and 2 around the streets of Nevada!
Of course, this is slightly earlier than usual for an F1 race weekend, with this weekend's grand prix in Vegas set to take place on Saturday as opposed to Sunday, and the rest of the schedule compensating for this.
Heading to Vegas, the battle for the 2025 drivers' championship is still well and truly alive, although Lando Norris has put himself in a strong position with recent wins in Mexico City and Sao Paulo.
The McLaren star leads Oscar Piastri by 24 points ahead of Saturday's race, whilst reigning champion Max Verstappen trails Norris by 49 points heading into the weekend.
At this stage of the season, every race matters, and it will certainly be interesting to see how those tallies look come the black and white checkered flag.
What time is F1 practice today?
F1 practice action at the Las Vegas Grand Prix will get underway on Thursday, November 20, with FP1 starting at 4:30pm local time (PT). This means an FP1 start time of 7:30pm (ET) in the United States.
Later on Thursday, FP2 will then get underway at 8pm (PT), which means it’s an 11pm start (ET).
On Friday, the third and final practice session, FP3, gets going at 4:30pm local time (PT). This means an FP3 start time of 7:30pm (ET).
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
FP1 start times - Thursday, November 20
Local Time (PT): 4:30pm
United States Eastern (ET):7:30pm
United States Central (CT):6:30pm
United States Mountain (MT):5:30pm
United States Pacific (PT):4:30pm
FP2 start times - Thursday, November 20
Local Time (PT): 8pm
United States Eastern (ET):11pm
United States Central (CT):10pm
United States Mountain (MT):9pm
United States Pacific (PT):8pm
FP3 start times - Friday, November 21
Local Time (PT): 4:30pm
United States Eastern (ET):7:30pm
United States Central (CT):6:30pm
United States Mountain (MT):5:30pm
United States Pacific (PT):4:30pm
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix practice will be shown on a variety of different ESPN channels.
FP1 is live on ESPNEWS and ESPN+, for example, whilst FP2 later on Thursday will be broadcast live on ESPN2.
Then, for FP3, it’s back to ESPNEWS and ESPN+ on Friday.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Mexico: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
Related
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Red flag flies at Las Vegas GP as troubling track issues resurface
- 32 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Championship contenders take to Vegas streets for first joust
- Today 02:52
Williams F1's 'striking' new look for 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Yesterday 19:01
F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 15:00
Las Vegas weather is breaking records ahead of big F1 race
- November 18, 2025 23:55
The FBI is planning a major operation for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
- November 18, 2025 15:55
Most read
Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
- 10 november
Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive
- 10 november
F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history
- 16 november
NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026
- Yesterday 00:59
Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton
- 18 november
Sebastian Vettel opens up on failed Red Bull return talks
- 13 november