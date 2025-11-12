Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton has been accused of 'drowning in self pity' as his maiden season at Ferrari continues to go from bad to worse.

The seven-time world champion has zero Grand Prix wins, zero podiums and just 148 championship points since moving to Maranello from Mercedes. He is 242 points behind leader Lando Norris.

Hamilton suffered again in Interlagos on Sunday, being a DNF at the Brazilian Grand Prix along with Scuderia team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The main difference in the Ferrari duo's incidents was that Leclerc was simply collateral damage in a collision between Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli, whereas it could be argued that Hamilton's initial crash which caused damage to his SF-25 was the result of poor decision-making.

Is Lewis Hamilton done for at Ferrari?

Ex-F1 driver Christian Danner has assessed Hamilton's current state, claiming that the British star is not completely innocent and blame-free for the so called 'bad luck' he has experienced in 2025 so far.

Danner raced in F1 between 1985 and 1989 and has 47 F1 grands prix entries under his belt, with a career-best finish of P4 at the 1989 United States GP.

And speaking to Sport.de, Danner assessed Hamilton's current struggle at the Maranello-based outfit, signalling that is isn't too late for the champion to turn things around.

“So he himself is suffering and is almost drowning in self-pity about how badly things are going for him," the German racer said.

"To be honest, there's a lot of self-inflicted potential for problems behind that. I mean, he ruined his wing with a really bad move against Alpine, Colapinto I think it was... and that was his own fault [in Brazil]. And these mistakes, where he overlooks yellow flags, where he just keeps making mistakes, are also Hamilton's fault. It's not just that the world is against me and everything is terrible. No, taking a look at yourself is difficult, even for a world champion of Hamilton's calibre, but it is an effective remedy here.

"Just keep your head down and carry on. He's certainly fast.”

