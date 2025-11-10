Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari experience has been a 'nightmare'

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that his much-hyped move to Ferrari has been a 'disaster' through his first season.

The seven-time F1 champion left the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint weekend with just two points of a possible 33, as his disastrous season limps toward a close.

The Ferrari driver only managed to qualify in 13th for the main race despite team-mate Charles Leclerc being up in third, and then some contact on the opening lap of the grand prix completely ruined his race, with the Brit's floor being damaged.

Hamilton also ended up with a five-second time penalty for the incident involving Franco Colapinto which ultimately had already ended his chances of scoring points.

After serving the penalty and running plum last in the order, Hamilton and Ferrari opted to retire the damaged car, making it a double retirement for the team after Leclerc had already DNF'd on lap seven.

"This is a nightmare, I've been living it for a while," he told Sky F1. "The flip between the dream of driving for this amazing team and then the nightmare of results that we've had, the ups and downs, it's challenging.

"But tomorrow I'll get back up, I'll keep training, I'll keep working with the team. I really wanted to get them good points this weekend but I’ll come back as strong as I can in the next race and try and recover it."

Hamilton's 2025 woes

Hamilton is still yet to have achieved a grand prix podium with Ferrari, 21 races in to his adventure with the Maranello-based outfit.

He's currently sat in sixth in the drivers' championship, and is under real threat from rookie Kimi Antonelli to keep that sixth spot with three races remaining.

And Hamilton's inability to score as well as his team-mate across the season has really hampered Ferrari, with the Maranello outfit now fourth in the constructors' championship, behind Red Bull despite that team fighting with one driver for most of the season.

Hamilton is contracted for 2026 too with Ferrari, when new regulations are set to sweep into the sport, and he will be hoping for some much improved performances that will help him to secure a seat with them for 2027.

READ MORE: F1 announces blockbuster $750 MILLION US broadcast deal

Related