F1 announces blockbuster $750 MILLION US broadcast deal

Formula 1 is set to have a new home in the United States from 2026, with the sport announcing a blockbuster new broadcast deal with tech giants Apple.

ESPN has been the home of F1 coverage in the US since 2018, most recently signing an extension in 2022. However, that will all change from next season.

Apple will instead become F1's new exclusive broadcast partner in the region, inking a five-year deal reported to be worth as much as $750million in total.

ESPN's previous deal with F1 was reported to be worth $80-90million per year, with Apple's new broadcast partnership representing a significant increase.

As part of the agreement, Apple TV will host all practice, qualifying, sprint sessions, and grands prix from 2026, whilst select races and all practice sessions throughout the season will also be available to watch for free on the Apple TV app.

F1 CEO on Apple broadcast deal

Speaking as part of the official statement that confirmed the blockbuster new deal, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple that will ensure we can continue to maximise our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels.

"We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1 The Movie, which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world.

"We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked.

"I want to thank Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, and the entire Apple team for their vision, enthusiasm and passionate approach to delivering this partnership, and we are looking forward to the next five years together."

Apple and F1 join forces

It is no surprise that Apple and F1 have strengthened their partnership following the release of Apple Original Film, F1 The Movie in June this year.

Apple invested significantly in the film and worked in the F1 paddock for three years to bring the blockbuster to cinema screens, grossing nearly $630 million globally to date.

In a statement from F1, they also named Apple's 'ability to reach a diverse range of consumers' as a reason for the new deal, in a bid to harness the interest of a new fanbase.

The 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey found that 47 per cent of new US fans are aged 18-24 and over half are female, with one of the main goals of this new partnership to expand the sport’s younger and more diverse audience.

Eddy Cue, Apple‘s Senior Vice President of Services, added: “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the US front row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet.

"2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1 from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can.”

