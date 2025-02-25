Max Verstappen offers verdict on MISSING RACES due to birth of his and Kelly Piquet's child

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed whether or not he will miss races this season due to the upcoming birth of his and Kelly Piquet's child.

The four-time Formula 1 champion and his partner revealed that they were expecting a child in 2025 ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi last year, making for an exciting end to the season for the Dutchman.

Now, ahead of the 2025 season, and the birth moving closer, the idea that Verstappen could miss races due to the birth has been floated.

However, Verstappen is adamant that this will not be the case, fully committing to the 24-race calendar this year.

Max Verstappen received the FIA's first punishment for swearing

The FIA introduced further punishments for swearing in 2025

Will Verstappen miss a F1 race in 2025?

“I could of course skip a race, but I won’t,” Max Verstappen told the media ahead of the F1 75 car launch event in London.

“That’s not part of being a racing driver. So it could be that I won’t be there. But we’ll see when the birth gets closer.”

Verstappen elaborated on why he would not miss any races, and even delivered a cheeky jibe directed at the FIA’s swearing ban during his reasoning.

“It’s possible, but I won’t do it," Verstappen added separately to Algemeen Dagblad. “This is just part of being a Formula 1 driver. If it happens, it happens. I can’t do anything about it.

“Unfortunately, Formula 1 drivers don’t get free time like that, but at the same time, I’m not the one who gives birth. Or maybe I will be suspended because I have too many penalty points for swearing [laughs]."

