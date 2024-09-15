Red Bull driver goes airborne after SCARY crash at Azerbaijan GP

A Red Bull junior star was involved in a huge crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend just as Formula 1 was gearing up for the main event on Sunday.

The terrifying crash came in the Formula 2 feature race, bringing out an instant red flag following the start in Baku.

Campos Racing are battling hard for the teams' championship in F2, but a disastrous qualifying meant that their two drivers, Pepe Marti and drivers' championship challenger Isack Hadjar, started right at the back of the grid for the race.

With Kush Maini having stalled at the start of the race, German driver Oliver Goethe smashed into the back of his car, with chaos ensuing. Red Bull junior star Marti followed suit, unable to react in time to get out of the way of the crashed vehicles.

Terrifyingly, this sent the Spaniard's car airborne.

Pepe Marti was involved in a huge incident in F2

Campos Racing are battling for both championships

Azerbaijan Grand Prix crash

As well as that, the three-car collision led to debris being strewn all over the track, resulting in a red flag and a hefty delay to proceedings.

Once the race got back underway, it was Richard Verschoor who managed to take victory and propel himself up the championship standings with just two events left on the calendar.

Campos Racing's disastrous weekend hampered their title prospects on both fronts, with Invicta Racing now 35.5 points ahead of them, and Hadjar being overtaken in the drivers' championship by McLaren junior driver Gabriel Bortoleto after a point-less weekend.

After the huge accident, F2's official social media accounts praised the improved safety measures in the sport as all three drivers walked away unscathed from what was a very scary incident.

