Hamilton F1 replacement handed IMPORTANT honor at FIA awards

Kimi Antonelli, the precocious teenager replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025, has been given an FIA award which bodes well for his future.

The Italian youngster will replace a man more than 21 years his senior, who also happens to be the most successful driver in the sport's history in terms of race wins.

Hamilton shocked the world of F1 before the 2024 season had even begun by announcing his move to Ferrari in hopes of revitalising his career and challenge for a historic eighth championship campaign.

Antonelli was hotly tipped to replace the 39-year-old and was confirmed as George Russell's 2025 team-mate following the Italian Grand Prix despite a tricky practice session.

The 18-year-old F2 driver was under a lot of pressure as he stepped into Russell's car for the FP1 session in front of his home crowd, ultimately succumbing to it by bringing out a red flag with a crash just ten minutes into the session.

Lewis Hamilton has left Mercedes after a stunning 12 years with the team

Kimi Antonelli will join F1 with Mercedes in 2025

Antonelli wins FIA award for stunning F2 move

After dipping his toes into the world of F1, Antonelli returned to F2, finishing his campaign P6 ahead of team-mate and fellow F1 2025 signing Ollie Bearman.

Following his campaign in the support racing series with PREMA Racing, Antonelli has been recognised for achieving the best overtake of 2024, winning the Dallara Award for his move on Franco Colapinto in the Spa-Francorchamps Sprint Race.

He surged around the outside to take sixth position and was recognised at the post-season Prize Giving Ceremony for the move.

Colapinto finished the season ninth, an impressive feat considering he was plucked from the series before it finished and promoted to F1 after Williams sacked an underperforming Logan Sargeant.

Bold, brave, and brilliant 🙌



Kimi Antonelli's Spa send secured the Dallara Award for Best Overtaking Manoeuvre!#F2 #RoadToF1 pic.twitter.com/Tt90Yv2g17 — Formula 2 (@Formula2) December 27, 2024

