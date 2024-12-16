Red Bull 2025 driver news announced

Some news regarding one of Red Bull's up-and-coming talents has dropped, with a seat confirmed for 2025.

It's that time of the season when teams across multiple series' are putting the finishing touches on their driver lineups for the new campaign, sweeping up the best talent available.

Now, the son of a former F1, NASCAR and IndyCar driver Juan Pablo Montoya has found himself the subject of such a move, with Sebastian Montoya set to race in Formula 2 next season having competed in Formula 3 in 2024.

Ollie Bearman competed with PREMA in 2024

Kimi Antonelli will leave PREMA for Mercedes in 2025

Sebastian Montoya promoted to Formula 2

Montoya — who is a Red Bull athlete — has been promoted to F2 with PREMA for 2025, who had two vacancies following Kimi Antonelli's and Ollie Bearman's departures.

The 19-year-old has competed with PREMA previously in his junior career and steps up to F2 having secured one podium finish in F3 this past season.

"I'm very excited to join PREMA for the 2025 FIA Formula 2 season,” Montoya Jr said.

“It was the first team I worked with and that makes it very cool to see how they evolved. It is one of the best teams in feeder series racing and now in the world.

“I'm delighted to join forces with them again and cannot wait to get started."

Montoya Sr raced in F1 from 2001-2006 with iconic teams such as Williams and McLaren, where he achieved seven grand prix victories during his career.

The younger Montoya will mark the latest in a long series of father-son racing duos in motorsport, with the sons of Jos Verstappen and Michael Schumacher, also making names for themselves in motorsport.

