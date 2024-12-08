FIA reveal driver DISQUALIFICATION at 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend is over and, while the FIA were kept busy by a number of drivers, one took a harsher punishment than any other.

While the main story of the weekend was the Formula 1 season finale, with the constructors' title being decided in favour of McLaren, the last round of the F2 season was also being contested.

As is usually the case in F2, a sprint was set to take place on one day, with a longer feature race scheduled for the next.

The weekend looked to have got off to a great start for Hitech's Paul Aron — who will be Alpine's F1 reserve driver in 2025 — too, with the Estonian driver finishing on the podium in F2's Saturday sprint.

Racing star disqualified in Abu Dhabi

However, it was later announced that Aron had been disqualified from the race, with a report from the FIA technical delegate indicating that the DRS actuator of Aron's car had been modified, which is a breach of the F2 technical regulations.

According to F2, it was modified to be lengthened by one millimetre, allowing a wider opening of the DRS wing and thus handing the driver a pace advantage under those conditions.

Given the seriousness of the offence, however, the FIA not only disqualified Aron from the race, but also forced him to start from the pitlane for Sunday's feature race.

"Car #17 has been disqualified from the results of the Sprint Race, the standard penalty for a technical infringement," an F2 statement read.

"In this case however, there is a strong presumption that the team was aware of the non-conformity of the part (or at least should have been, if they had exercised due diligence).

"As such an offence can only be committed by a deliberate act to modify the part in question, the Stewards consider that an additional penalty for the disqualification of Car #17 from Race 1 is appropriate. Article 12.4.6 of the FIA International Sporting Code gives the Stewards the authority to impose an additional penalty.

"In view of the seriousness and nature of the offence, the Stewards consider it appropriate that in addition to the disqualification from the Sprint Race, Car #17 should start from the pit lane for the Feature Race."

Having started from the pitlane, Aron went on to finish P11 in the feature race, making it a point-less weekend for the driver.

