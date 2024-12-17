Hamilton F1 REPLACEMENT issues team exit statement

Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 replacement Kimi Antonelli has issued a statement as he departs his former team.

The young Italian has huge shoes to fill at Mercedes next season and into the future, replacing the seven-time champion and one of, if not the greatest, driver the sport has ever seen.

READ MORE: Schumacher RETURN announced after major F1 news emerges

Antonelli had been tipped as the next rising star of the pinnacle of motorsport and despite only finishing sixth in the 2024 Formula 2 season, there are still high expectations awaiting him as he heads straight to the top with the Silver Arrows.

With Antonelli reportedly destined for greatness, Wolff will be eager to nurture his talent over time with George Russell now acting as the number one driver, the young Italian teenager instead perhaps Wolff's vision for the future.

READ MORE: FIA release names Red Bull Verstappen team-mate for 2025

Lewis Hamilton will race for Ferrari from 2025

Kimi Antonelli will drive at Mercedes in 2025

Mercedes star bids farewell to F2

As both F1 and F2 now head into a well-deserved winter break, many stars of the track are saying their goodbyes and preparing for a huge career change come next season.

Both Antonelli and his Prema F2 team-mate Ollie Bearman have a tough challenge ahead, with Antonelli confirmed at Mercedes and Bearman securing a full-time F1 drive with Haas following frequent appearances on track in 2024 for both the American outfit and Ferrari in his reserve driver role.

Bearman exceeded expectations, most notably by scoring points on debut when standing in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, even beating fellow Brit Hamilton in the process.

Ahead of the pair's departure from F2, Antonelli posted to his Instagram page to bid a fond farewell.

The 18-year-old wrote: "End of an incredible journey with @prema_team ! I want to thank each one of them for all the great moments we had together. Grazie di tutto❤️ "Now eyes on the future for the new journey 🤩"

READ MORE: Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

Related