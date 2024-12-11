F1 team confirm driver signing as 2025 pairing complete
F1 team confirm driver signing as 2025 pairing complete
The 2024 Formula 1 season is over after the season finale in Abu Dhabi, but news surrounding the sport just keeps on coming.
It was also a good day for Alpine in the last race of the season, too. Although they have had a tremendously difficult and turbulent season, the British-French team ensured that they finished it on a high, sealing P6 in the constructors' standings following their battle with Haas and VCARB.
READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit
The team are set to have an exciting blend of experience and youth next season, with Jack Doohan joining the team to partner Pierre Gasly for 2025 and beyond.
Alpine's talent extends beyond just F1, however, with the team confirming last week that Formula 2 driver Paul Aron will be their reserve driver for next season, backing up the above pair.
READ MORE: Red Bull star retires from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after DOUBLE crash
Alpine announce driver signing
Now, in a further show of their depth of talent, Alpine have confirmed that another of their academy drivers, Kush Maini, will be back in F2 again next season driving for DAMS.
"I’m thrilled to be joining a team with such a strong pedigree and history in Formula 2 like DAMS Lucas Oil," Maini explained in an F2 press release.
"I feel like my story in this championship isn’t completed yet, and I know that this is the right crew to help me further my career.
"I’ve taken pole positions and won races, so now it’s all about consistently delivering over the course of a campaign."
Maini's signing completes DAMS' lineup for next season, with Jak Crawford also confirmed to be driving for the team in F2 in 2025.
Given the pair's experience at that level, it makes for an exciting team lineup heading into the new season.
2025 ready 👊— BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) December 9, 2024
We’re delighted to confirm Kush is back for another season of @Formula2 😎 pic.twitter.com/IPqduzUfXW
READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team confirm driver signing as 2025 pairing complete
- 1 uur geleden
Red Bull driver set for MAJOR promotion in 2025
- 3 uur geleden
Hamlin situation addressed after SHOCK NASCAR split
- Today 04:00
Aston Martin announce NEW F1 driver signing for 2025
- Today 02:00
Ferrari told to RIP UP Hamilton contract after shock comments
- Today 01:00
Verstappen 'community service' PUNISHMENT revealed by FIA
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris