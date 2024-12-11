F1 team confirm driver signing as 2025 pairing complete

The 2024 Formula 1 season is over after the season finale in Abu Dhabi, but news surrounding the sport just keeps on coming.

It was also a good day for Alpine in the last race of the season, too. Although they have had a tremendously difficult and turbulent season, the British-French team ensured that they finished it on a high, sealing P6 in the constructors' standings following their battle with Haas and VCARB.

The team are set to have an exciting blend of experience and youth next season, with Jack Doohan joining the team to partner Pierre Gasly for 2025 and beyond.

Alpine's talent extends beyond just F1, however, with the team confirming last week that Formula 2 driver Paul Aron will be their reserve driver for next season, backing up the above pair.

Alpine finished P6 in the F1 constructors' standings

Jack Doohan will drive alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine next season

Alpine announce driver signing

Now, in a further show of their depth of talent, Alpine have confirmed that another of their academy drivers, Kush Maini, will be back in F2 again next season driving for DAMS.

"I’m thrilled to be joining a team with such a strong pedigree and history in Formula 2 like DAMS Lucas Oil," Maini explained in an F2 press release.

"I feel like my story in this championship isn’t completed yet, and I know that this is the right crew to help me further my career.

"I’ve taken pole positions and won races, so now it’s all about consistently delivering over the course of a campaign."

Maini's signing completes DAMS' lineup for next season, with Jak Crawford also confirmed to be driving for the team in F2 in 2025.

Given the pair's experience at that level, it makes for an exciting team lineup heading into the new season.

2025 ready 👊



We’re delighted to confirm Kush is back for another season of @Formula2 😎 pic.twitter.com/IPqduzUfXW — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) December 9, 2024

