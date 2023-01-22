Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2023 ©
Imola fined after Verstappen exceeded noise limit

Imola fined after Verstappen exceeded noise limit

F1 News

Imola fined after Verstappen exceeded noise limit

Imola fined after Verstappen exceeded noise limit

Max Verstappen's drive in a Red Bull RB9 for a filming day has cost the circuit at Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna a minor penalty.

Last October, just three days after Verstappen won his second Formula 1 world title, he got behind the wheel of the RB9 car for a day of filming for Red Bull Racing.

The 2013 car has a 2.4 litre V8 that produces significantly more noise than today's V6 turbo-hybrid power units. This caused the noise sensors to be activated at the track and so the circuit was issued with a €500 (£450) fine.

Elena Penazzi, the councillor of the circuit and also Head of Tourism and Services of Imola, told Corriere Dello Sport: "The Red Bull event was the only time the track noise limit was exceeded last year.

"For the rest, we always stayed within the limit, despite having had a lot of events. On October 12, Red Bull arrived with a car that is a bit older than the current one and the limit was crossed. We are talking about only on a few rounds."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x