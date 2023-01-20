Ferrari warned against culture shock despite 'unwatchable' failure

Ewan Gale

Friday 20 January 2023 10:36

Former Ferrari F1 race winner Jean Alesi has labelled the Scuderia as "unwatchable" tactically last year.

The Maranello-based outfit had begun the campaign as the favourite for the constructors' standings after securing two victories in the opening three grands prix.

But things fell apart with a number of strategic and reliability issues across the season, leaving Red Bull to storm to the title by 205 points.

The failure cost Mattia Binotto's position as team principal, with Fred Vasseur drafted in from Alfa Romeo to replace the Italian after his resignation.

Speaking to Autosprint, Alesi said: "Let's be honest, on the tactical front, Ferrari was unwatchable last year,"

"Things definitely need to change, otherwise there is no way out for the team. I think Vasseur has to rely very much on Laurent Mekies [Racing Director].

"Mekies has been at Ferrari for years and he can be the ideal person for Vasseur to see where things need to be changed and what, on the contrary, should stay the same because there is potential."

Alesi warns against cultural change

Vasseur will be tasked with turning around the operational issues that have plagued Ferrari's recent history.

But warning against wholesale cultural changes, Alesi added: "If you tell me that Ferrari is going to speak or should speak more and more French, I will say no immediately.

"Maranello is Italian. One has to speak Italian and only Italian.

"I once drove for the Scuderia and there I experienced the very best moments of my career."