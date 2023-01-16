Hamilton feels Antarctic chill as new season preparations continue

GPFans Staff

Monday 16 January 2023 16:27 - Updated: 16:28

Lewis Hamilton has completed his visit to Antarctica as preparations for the new F1 season continue.

The seven-time world champion was relegated to the role of an observer in the title fight last season as Mercedes battled porpoising and drag-efficiency issues with its W13 challenger.

A late-season resurgence that led to a one-two finish at the São Paulo Grand Prix for the Silver Arrows has proven cause for optimism ahead of the new campaign, with the team hoping the W14 will overcome any issues experienced by its predecessor.

In preparation for the new year, Hamilton has taken a trip to Antarctica and has documented his travels on social media.

In his latest Instagram story, a number of clips show Hamilton meeting penguins whilst snowboarding with friends.

He wrote in a post "Antarctica was chill", accompanied by further images from his stay.

Mercedes will launch the W14 on February 15 at Silverstone.