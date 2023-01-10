Giovinazzi earns surprise Ferrari reprieve

Sam Hall

Tuesday 10 January 2023 14:11 - Updated: 14:14

Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a career lifeline by Ferrari as part of its all-new Hypercar driver line-up for the World Endurance Championship season.

The former Alfa Romeo driver and current Ferrari reserve has been named as part of the three-man squad that will pilot the number 51 Ferrari 499P as the Scuderia makes its return to top-level endurance racing.

While the announcement is a reflection of Giovinazzi's relationship with Ferrari which stretches back to 2017, it is also surprising given his woeful debut season in Formula E with Dragon Racing.

In his one-off campaign, the Italian finished 23rd, the lowest placing of any permanent driver. He was even outscored by Frenchman Norman Nato who contested only the final round in Seoul.

Looking ahead to his Hypercar outing with Ferrari, Giovinazzi said: “The 499P’s debut will be a defining moment in the history of the Prancing Horse, and it will be a big honour for me to be part of this extraordinary moment.

"We know we have a great responsibility to meet with much humility, but we are aware of our strength and ready for this huge challenge."

Ferrari has also confirmed Giovinazzi will remain in position as the Scuderia's reserve driver in F1.

The 29-year-old will be partnered in the #51 car by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, while Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen will share the #50.

“With the choice of crews, we have completed the last step of the programme ahead of our debut at Sebring," said head of Ferrari GT sporting activities, Antonello Coletta.

"Since the 499P’s first shakedown in July, we have worked non-stop involving the drivers of the Ferrari family.

"The decision regarding our chosen drivers relates not only to the races we will contest but also to the growth that will continue during the championship.

"We are very clear about what we can ask of them concerning development and consistency, not just speed."