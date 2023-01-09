Portugal receives vote of confidence as Chinese Grand Prix replacement

Sam Hall

The Chinese Grand Prix seeks to be reinstated on the 2023 F1 calendar but the event has been given an overwhelming thumbs down in favour of a return to Portugal in April.

F1 has not raced in China since 2019 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with restrictions including mandatory quarantine periods for visitors to the country rendering the event impossible.

As a result of continued restrictions, F1 took pr-eemptive action and cancelled the 2023 running while opening discussions with other venues to fill the vacant slot.

Despite Covid cases rising, China took the surprise step to lift all restrictions as of January 8 and requested the race be reinstated.

But prior to this, F1 had put in place an agreement to run the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimão.

Presented with the choice between the two events or the likely third option of no race taking place on the weekend of April 14-16 at all, GPFans readers were clear with their thoughts.

Poll result

Go to Portugal. A deal was struck and should be honoured! - 84 percent

Reinstate the Chinese GP. It's surely not that hard! - 12 percent

Take a spring break. 23 is more than enough races anyway! - Three percent

What you said

Portugal was not the only option explored as a potential replacement venue, with CHRISP357 pointing to one of the other early contenders as their preferred option.

They wrote: "I wouldn't mind a permanent switch of China for Istanbul. One of my favourite tracks."