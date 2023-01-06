Why Albon is Williams' "brilliant choice"

Ian Parkes

Friday 6 January 2023 17:30

Former Williams team principal and CEO Jost Capito has labelled Alex Albon as a "brilliant choice" to lead the team forward in F1.

The Thai-British driver joined the Grove-based outfit at the beginning of last season after spending a year on the sidelines following his demotion by Red Bull in 2020.

Despite Williams' troubles last year, Albon was an unsung hero of the grid, securing multiple points finishes in the FW44 to underline the talent that saw him promoted to the drive alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Speaking to GPFans before being relieved of his duties at Williams, along with technical director FX Demaison, Capito said: "Alex is, from the personality side, exactly what we needed where Williams is right now.

“He is pushing, but he understands the situation Williams is in, and he's prepared also to stick with [the team] long-term and be together with the team to bring the team forward.

“He has the right attitude. He feels at home and he's loved by the team and the team loves him. He was a brilliant choice.

"Sometimes I [was] so surprised, when we were really struggling, he says, ‘No, no. We'll be good. We'll be good. We’ll be good. Don't worry. We'll be good.

"It's personality, isn't it? That impacts the whole team.”

Additional reporting by Ewan Gale