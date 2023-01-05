Audi reveal "hectic" F1 preparation

Sam Hall

Thursday 5 January 2023 08:52

Former F1 driver and Audi Group coordinator of all motorsport activities Allan McNish has described the organisation's preparations to join the grid as "hectic".

Although Audi is not due to enter F1 until 2026, the German manufacturer is already busy preparing for its debut.

The marque will compete as a factory team for the first time, with Sauber - currently racing as Alfa Romeo - acting as a strategic partner.

Asked to provide an update on Audi's progress, McNish told the Motorsport Magazine podcast: “It’s been a very busy last 18 months.

"Certainly, 2022 has been hectic like I’ve never seen before."

Although Audi has achieved success on a global platform in Formula E and in sportscars, notably winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans 13 times, McNish explained the feverish excitement surrounding the F1 programme.

“To think that ’26 is still quite a long way away, but it’s only around the corner," added the 53-year-old Scot. "It’s only 39 months until the first race - not that we’re counting or anything.

“But from being involved now for over 20 years with Audi and this is part of that progression.

“It’s an exciting time and I don’t think there’s anybody within the company that’s not looking forward to that first race in 2026.”