Can Alonso push Aston Martin to greatness?

GPFans Staff

Monday 2 January 2023 13:30

Fernando Alonso will lead Aston Martin next season after making the switch from Alpine.

The two-time champion has replaced Sebastian Vettel as the experienced head in the team after the German retired from F1 at the end of last year.

The Silverstone-based marque set its sights on a five-year plan to challenge for race wins and championships when rebranding in 2021, although could only finish seventh in the standings last year.

So is Alonso the right driver to push the team forward? Let us know your thoughts.