Verstappen wins as Hamilton abstains from peer vote

Sam Hall

Wednesday 28 December 2022 17:35

Lewis Hamilton was the only driver to abstain as all the other 19 F1 rivals voted on who were the top performers in 2022.

Unsurprisingly, Max Verstappen topped the vote after securing a record-breaking 15 wins in a single season and registering his second world title.

Drivers were asked to assess the performances of all their rivals and come up with a list of the top 10 performers.

While it is permitted for drivers to vote for themselves, all votes are cast anonymously to ensure honesty in the process.

While 19 of the drivers registered their ballots, Lewis Hamilton was the one talent not to partake in the activity.

The scores for the vote are converted into the regular points for a grand prix top 10, resulting in a definitive ranking.

Although the scores for each driver have not been revealed, the placings have and you can see how it compares to GPFans' own ranking here.

F1 Driver Rankings - As voted by drivers

1 - Max Verstappen 2 - Charles Leclerc 3 - Lewis Hamilton 4 - George Russell 5 - Lando Norris 6 - Fernando Alonso 7 - Carlos Sainz =8 - Alex Albon =8 - Sebastian Vettel =8 - Sergio Perez